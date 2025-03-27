Injury Bug Continues to Bite the South Carolina Gamecocks
The injuries are beginning to stack up for the Gamecocks. Starting pitcher Dylan Eskew is out for "awhile," but further news on Thursday revealed infielder Nolan Nawrocki is likely out for the season.
The transfer out of Clemson played in 13 games this season for the Gamecocks. At the plate, Nawrocki batted .216 with two doubles, a home run, and seven RBIs. His best game came against Milwaukee where he finished with a .500 batting average, a home run, and two RBIs. Defensively, Nawrocki has a 92.3 fielding percentage.
On Thursday, South Carolina baseball head coach Paul Mainieri made the somber announcment of his starting infielder expecting to miss the rest of the 2025 season with knee injuries. According to Mainieri, Nawrocki will have to decide between physical therapy or surgery.
Nawrocki has dealt with nagging knee injuries this past offseaosn. Including some other injuries at Clemson that required him to miss some time out on the diamond.
South Carolina will have options at its disposal to fill the hole left by Nawrocki. Infielders' Will Tippett, Jase Woita, Cayden Gaskin, Jordan Carrion, and Beau Hollins should all see more time in the infield as the Gamecocks coaching staff try to figure out their lineups.
