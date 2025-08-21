NFL Refs Expected to Throw Lots of Flags to Promote Sportsmanship This Season
Expect this to be a hot topic throughout the NFL season.
The NFL will be cracking down on poor sportsmanship during games throughout the upcoming 2025 season, so expect more flags to police the behavior.
The league is emphasizing the competition between the lines, rather than what they view as the nonsense outside of it, and will be throwing more penalty flags for any violations.
"There's no place in the game to be standing over your opponent. There's no place in the game to have violent gestures. That's not the game of football," the league said in a video released Thursday.
There is sure to be plenty of reaction to this from fans across the NFL. Expect the "No Fun League" moniker to come to the surface yet again.
This will certainly be something to watch this season.
