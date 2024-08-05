Jaycee Horn is Prepared for the "Grind of the Season"
On the field, Jaycee Horn is one of the best young DBs in the NFL and provides a lot of problems for opposing wide receivers. The issue for Horn is he hasn't been able to stay on the field for the Panthers in each of his first three seasons due to injuries.
Entering year four, Horn has two years left on his rookie deal after the Panthers picked up his fifth year option for 2025 back in April. This year is an important one for Horn as a healthy season likely earns him a new contract.
Horn has missed 29 games since entering the league as a rookie in 2021. This offseason, Horn decided to take a different approach that the previous years in hopes to be ready for a long season.
"I just tried to build my body up so I'm prepared take on the grind of the season," Horn said. "Opposed to the past off-season's, I was splitting time in the weight room and the field, but this year I was in the weight room trying to get my body right."
Carolina made a coaching change this past season bringing in former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator, Dave Canales to lead the team going forward. Canales decided to retain Panthers defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, which brings familiarity for Horn and the rest of the defense.
Going into year two with coach Evero, Horn believes this provides an opportunity to be comfortable and make plays.
"I love playing in this system because you have so many opportunities to make plays," Horn said. "It's just a system that we are all more comfortable in now. Hopefully we can create some turnovers and play good ball on Sundays."
Finally Horn was asked about the Panthers Fan Fest being held at Clemson this year. By the sounds of it, Horn is going to rep his Gamecocks in enemy territory.
"I'd rather be going to Williams-Brice, but I'm going to have my South Carolina shirt under my pads," Horn Said. "I'm still going to be representing while we are out there."
For Horn's full interview with NBC's Ashley Stroehlein, you can click on the X video below.
The Carolina Panthers are currently in the midst of training camp as the preseason gets underway. They will start the season against division foe New Orleans on September 8.
You Might Also Like:
