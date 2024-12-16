Gamecock Digest

Justice Haynes Set to Visit South Carolina

Haynes is expected to visit South Carolina and Ole Miss.

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts (77) and his teammates react after Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) scores a touchdown agains the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Former Alabama running back Justice Haynes is expected to take a visit to the South Carolina Gamecocks, per 247Sports Matt Zenitz.

The former four-star and top 50 overall player in the 2023 class made his decision to enter the transfer portal on December 13 after two seasons with the Crimson Tide. Through two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Haynes ran for 616 yards and 9 touchdowns, adding 99 yards through the air.

South Carolina was heavily involved in Haynes' recruitment back in 2023. With leading rusher Raheim Sanders heading to the NFL, it seems like the Gamecocks are all in on adding a talented all around back in the portal.

