Keys to Victory for the South Carolina Gamecocks to Defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies
The Gamecocks are looking to start their season off with a win. Here are some keys for them to assure a victory.
The day is finally upon us- the South Carolina Gamecocks are going to kick off their season in just a matter of hours. With aspirations of making the playoffs, it’s critical that the Gamecocks kick off the season with a win over the Virginia Tech Hokies. If they want to start the season off on the right foot, here are some things that will need to happen.
- Avoid a slow start- In years past, the Gamecocks have been notorious for starting games off sluggish on offense. These slow starts have led them to playing from behind and clawing back in games they should be dominant in. If they are able to start out aggressively and oppose their will, it will be a long day for the Hokies.
- Make Kyron Drones beat you with his arm- Kyron Drones, the Hokies’ starting quarterback, has been a tale of two years. In 2023, his first year as a Hokie, he showed flashes of being a productive quarterback. In 2024, it was the opposite, as he struggled in his nine games. Despite his struggles, he has consistently been a productive athlete that can make defenders miss once he escapes the pocket. If the Gamecock front seven is able to keep him in the pocket and make plays with his arm, the Hokies will struggle to be productive offensively. It will be paramount for EDGE’s Dylan Stewart and Bryan Thomas Jr. to consistently crash the pocket and keep Drones uncomfortable.
- Protect LaNorris Sellers- Last season, the Gamecocks were one of the country’s worst teams in terms of protecting the quarterback, ranking in the top 15 for most sacks allowed. This does not bode well against a Virginia Tech team who ranked top ten in team sacks in 2024. Luckily, the Hokies leading sack man from last season, Antwaun Powell-Ryland is now in the NFL. LaNorris Sellers, who struggled with turnovers last season, will need time in the pocket in order to be at his peak effectiveness. If the Gamecock offensive line is able to protect him and allow him time to make his reads and pick apart the defense, expect the Gamecocks to leave this game with the win.
The Gamecocks are set to kick off at 3 PM ET on ESPN and will be playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like:
Published