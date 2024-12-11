Gamecock Digest

LaNorris Sellers Earns Freshman of the Year Honors

Alex Joyce

Nov 30, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs away from Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs away from Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks continue to rack up postseason honors with LaNorris Sellers being named the SEC's Freshman of the Year, the conference announced on Wednesday.

After redshirting in 2023, LaNorris Sellers won the Gamecocks starting quarterback job in the offseason and never looked back. Sellers finished the year completing 64.9 percent of his passes (172/265) for 2,274 yards, 17 touchdown, and seven interceptions.

The 6-foot-3 and 242 pound freshman out of Florence, South Carolina flashed his dual threat capabilites early in the season before quickly becoming one of the nation's best players. Sellers' best performance of the year came in the Mayor's Cup against Missouri. He would finish that game with 353 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air, adding 45 yards on the ground. Sellers was named Walter Camp and Maxwell Football Club National Player of the Week for that performance.

SEC COACHES’ INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Offensive Player of the Year: Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
Defensive Player of the Year: Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
Special Teams Player of the Year: Alex Raynor, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year: LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
Newcomer of the Year: Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
Jacobs Blocking Trophy: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas / Will Campbell, LSU
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Brady Cook, Missouri
Coach of the Year: Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE