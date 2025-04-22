LaNorris Sellers Named Athlete of the Year by South Carolina
After a successful breakout campaign as the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks, LaNorris Sellers was named the Male Athlete of the Year at an annual South Carolina Athletics' Gala on Monday.
Sellers had quite the redshirt freshman season for South Carolina in 2024-2025. Fully given the reigns after fall camp, Sellers never looked back and cemented himself as one of the best young players in the sport. He was named the SEC's freshman of the year back in December.
As a passer, Sellers finished the year completing 64.9 percent of his passes (172/265) for 2,274 yards, 17 touchdown, and seven interceptions. He would also add 674 yards on 166 carries and seven more touchdowns.
Here's what the South Carolina Athletic Department had to say about the dynamic quarterback: Male Athlete of the Year went to football’s LaNorris Sellers who was the Football Writers’ Association of America National Freshman Offensive Player of the Year and an All-SEC selection. The SEC Freshman of the Year was a Blanchard-Rogers Trophy finalist, and his 65.6 pass completion percentage was the seventh-best in program history. His last-season excellence helped the Gamecocks to a 9-4 record and a No. 19 final ranking, the program’s best final rank since 2013.
Sellers wasn't the only football player to receive an award. The Bronko Nagurski Award winner, honoring the nation's best defender, Kyle Kennard was named the New Student-Athlete of the Year at the Gala. Kennard's 11.5 sacks was the best mark in the SEC and good enough for sixth in the country.
Below is a complete list of the award recipients from Monday's Gala:
H. Boyd McWhorter Scholarship – Female: Louise Rydqvist (Golf)
H. Boyd McWhorter Scholarship – Male: Liam Kerns (Swimming and Diving)
Brad E. Davis Outstanding Community Service – Female: Taylor Fox (Soccer)
Brad E. Davis Outstanding Community Service – Male: Jacobi Wright (Basketball)
Dodie Academic MVP Award: Raven Johnson (Women’s Basketball)
New Student-Athlete of the Year: Kyle Kennard (Football)
Female Freshman of the Year: Joyce Edwards (Basketball)
Male Freshman of the Year: Devan Crumpton (Track and Field)
Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Ellie Ruprich (Volleyball)
Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Dylan Targgart (Track & Field)
Team Impact Award: Women’s Swimming and Diving
Gamecock Leadership Award: Paige Collins (Women’s Swimming and Diving)
Gamecock Inspiration Award: Jack Carman (Men’s Swimming and Diving)
Female Athlete of the Year: JaMeesia Ford (Track and Field)
Male Athlete of the Year: LaNorris Sellers (Football)
President’s Award: Louise Rydqvist (Women’s Golf)
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: