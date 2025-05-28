Gamecock Digest

LB Keenan Britt "100-Percent Committed" to the Gamecocks

The Oxford High School linebacker has officially shut his recruitment down.

Alex Joyce

Keenan Britt Commit Date Set For Saturday August 10th.
Keenan Britt Commit Date Set For Saturday August 10th. / Photo Credit (Keenan Britt X)

2026 LB Keenan Britt out of Oxford, Alabama first committed to Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks in August of 2024. On Tuesday, the young linebackers announced he will not be taking any more visits fully showing his commitment to the Gamecocks.

Britt spoke with Rivals reporter Sam Spiegelman on Tuesday saying, "I am 100-percent committed." Earning Britt's commitment in the first place was a huge win for South Carolina last fall. He had schools like Oregon, Auburn, and Arkansas fighting for his services.

His connection to South Carolina was further solidified by his close relationship with the Gamecocks' Director of Player Personnel, Darren Uscher. Uscher, who had previously recruited Britt while at Oregon, played a pivotal role in bringing Britt to Columbia. Britt’s bond with Uscher, along with his impressions of the campus and coaching staff, helped propel South Carolina to the forefront of his recruitment.

Outside of Oregon being a strong suitor, Britt had a unique tie to his home state school Auburn. He is
the younger brother of former Auburn star and NFL linebacker KJ Britt, bringing with him a family legacy of excellence on the gridiron. However the young linebacker appears to be ready to carve his own path, this time in Columbia.

