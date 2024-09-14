Lee Corso Dons the Headgear Ahead of the South Carolina vs LSU Showdown
College Gameday comes into Columbia, South Carolina for the showdown between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the LSU Tigers. Saturday marks the second time College Gameday has featured the South Carolina Gamecocks in as many years.
The Gameday set was moved inside Williams-Brice Stadium where the fans could enjoy Gameday's picks as well as the famous headgear selection by Lee Corso.
Miuch to the dislike of the crowd, Corso would put on the Tigers headgear and do his signature wave to the crowd, who was disappointed when the selection was made.
Kickoff is set to take place where the 16th ranked LSU Tigers are on the road to take on a hot South Carolina Gamecocks squad fresh off a blow out win in Kentucky.
