Live Scores and Updates: Gamecocks Take on 13 Clemson on the Road
South Carolina goes on the road to take on its toughest test of the season against 13 ranked Clemson.
The Gamecocks send senior left hander Matthew Becker to the mound for his third start of the season. So far through two outings, Becker has thrown just over 11 innings with a 1.59 ERA, striking out 17 batters, only allowing four hits and two runs.
Clemson with sophomore right hander Aidan Knaack. Knaack is 1-0 on the year throwing nine innings with a 6.00 ERA, striking out 15 batters, and giving up six runs on eight hits.
South Carolina hopes to keep its unbeaten streak alive versus their biggest rivals.
Gamecocks lineup vs Clemson:
CF Nathan Hall
DH Jase Woita
1B Ethan Petry
LF Kennedy Jones
2B Nolan Nawrocki
C Talmadge LeCroy
SS Henry Kaczmar
3B KJ Scobey
RF Blake Jackson
SP Matthew Becker
Live Scores:
First Inning: Clemson takes the early lead after a double from Priest drives in two; 2-0
Top: Aidan Knaack gets the start on the mound for Clemson. Hall, Woita, and Petry due up for the Gamecocks. Hall grounds out. Woita struck out looking. Petry gives South Carolina their first base runner of the game with a hit by pitch. Jones walked; Petry to second. Nawrocki struck out looking.
Bottom: Matthew Becker gets the start on the mound for South Carolina. Listi, McCladdie, and Cannarella due up for the Tigers. Listi struck out looking. McCladdie flied out to left. Cannarella singed. Paino walked; Cannarella advances to second. Priest (2 RBI) doubles down right field line; Paino scored; Cannarella scored (2-0). Jarrell flies out.
Second Inning: Clemson tacks on two more; Tigers lead 4-0
Top: LeCroy singled to begin the inning. Kaczmar struck out swinging. Scobey struck out swinging. Knaack sits down three straight after Jackson grounds out.
Bottom: Gaffney doubled down the third base line. Purify out at first after sacrifice bunt; Gaffney to third. Ciufo walked. Listi (RBI) singles through the right side; Gaffney scored; Ciufo to third (3-0). McCladdie struck out swinging. Cannarella walked; Listi to second. Paino walked; Ciufo scored; Listi to third; Cannarella to second (4-0). Priest grounds out to second.
Third Inning: Gamecocks fight back to cut the Tigers lead to 4-3
Top: Hall struck out swinging. Woita singled up the middle. Petry walked; Woita advances to second. Jones walked; Petry to second; Woita to third. Nawrocki (RBI) hits a sacrifice fly out to center field; Woita scores (4-1). LeCroy (2 RBI)doubled down the third base line; Jones and Petry scored (4-3). Kaczmar flied out to center.
Bottom: Jarrell struck out swinging. Gaffney singled to right. Purify hit by pitch; Gaffney to second. Ciufo struck out swinging. Listi flied out to center.
Fourth Inning: Score stays the same as we head to the fifth; 4-3 Tigers
Top: Scobey struck out swinging. Jackson struck out looking. Knaack strikes out the side after Hall goes down swinging.
Bottom: McCladdie walked on four straight pitches. Cannarella struck out swinging. Gamecocks pitching change: Stone in for Becker. Paino struck out swinging. Priest reaches on a fielders choice; McCladdie out at second.
Fifth Inning: Both teams leave runners in scoring position; Tigers lead 4-3
Top: Woita struck out swinging. Petry grounded out to second. Jones singled through the right side. Nawrocki walked; Jones to second. Tigers pitching change: McGovern in for Knaack. LeCroy fouled out to the short stop.
Bottom: Jarrell flied out to left. Gaffney hit by pitch. Purify strikes out. Ciufo reached on fielding error; Gaffney to second. Listi grounded out.
Sixth Inning: Tigers hold on to a one run lead; 4-3
Top: Kaczmar pops out to short. Scobey singled up the middle. Jackson hits a sacrifice bunt; Scobey to second. Hall walked. Gamecocks hitting change: Kaufer in for Woita. Kaufer struck out swinging.
Bottom: McCladdie grounded out to second. Cannarella singled up the middle. Paino struck out swinging. Priest singled up the middle; Cannarella to second. Jarrell struck out looking.
Seventh Inning: Purify adds on to the Clemson lead; 5-3
Top: Tigers pitching change: Mahlstedt in for McGovern. Petry struck out swinging; out at first. Jones grounded out. Nawrocki popped out to short.
Bottom: Gaffney grounded out to short. Purify (RBI) homered to left (5-3). Ciufo struck out swinging. Listi grounded out to short.
Eighth Inning: Quick inning for the pitching staffs; Clemson leads 5-3
Top: LeCroy grounded out to the pitcher. Kaczmar struck out swinging. Scobey strikes out swinging. Three up, three down inning for Clemson.
Bottom: McCladdie struck out swinging. Cannarella popped out to short. Paino flied out to center field.
Ninth Inning: Clemson hands South Carolina their first loss of the season; 5-3
Top: Jackson hit by pitch. Hall struck out looking. Kaufer flies out to left. Jackson advanced to second on a wild pitch. Petry flied out to end the game.
