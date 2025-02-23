Gamecock Digest

Live Scores and Updates: South Carolina Looks for the Sweep Against Milwaukee

Alex Joyce

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks fans cheer in a game against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The (7-0) South Carolina Gamecocks are back in Founders Park to take on the (1-4) Milwaukee Panthers in a three game weekend series. This is the first ever meetings between the two programs.

South Carolina won game one of the series on Friday. Transfer Jase Woita was the story of the evening as his grand slam in the bottom of the inning helped the Gamecocks regain the lead. That was Woita's first home run in a Gamecocks uniform.

Matthew Becker took the mound for the Gamecocks in game two and had another great outing. The senior left hander threw six innings and finished with two runs given up and eight strikeouts on the day.

Sophomore Jake McCoy gets the ball to start the series finale. Who will step up between the Gamecocks and Panthers? Will Milwaukee end South Carolina's seven game winning streak? Or will the Gamecocks continue their winning ways? See how it all plays out with live scores below.

First Inning:
Top: Gamecocks start sophomore Jake McCoy. Phillips struck out swinging. Marion is the game's first base runner after a hit by pitch. Bickers walked. Hausser struck out. Roessler struck out.

Bottom: Panthers send Mike Sullivan to the mound. Hall walked.

Gamecocks vs Panthers Preview:
- South Carolina is 5-1 against the Horizon League, with each game coming against Wright State.
- Junior Ethan Petry is 4th all time on the home runs list in Gamecocks History (45)
- The two teams continue the series Sunday afternoon (Feb. 23) at 1:30 p.m.

