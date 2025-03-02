Gamecock Digest

Live Scores: Gamecocks Take on Clemson in the Series Finale

Alex Joyce

Mar 1, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers outfielder Dominic Listi (6) is tagged out at home plate by South Carolina catcher Talmadge LeCroy (5) during the top of the first inning at Fluor Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers outfielder Dominic Listi (6) is tagged out at home plate by South Carolina catcher Talmadge LeCroy (5) during the top of the first inning at Fluor Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

South Carolina looks to avoid being swept for the first time this season as in-state rival Clemson comes into Founders Park for the series finale.

This series has not gone to plan so far for the Gamecocks. Coming into game one, South Carolina was undefeated and riding a nine game winning streak. Now coming into Sunday, the offense has gone cold and the Gamecocks are coming off back to back losses.

After a hot start to begin the season on offense, the Gamecocks bats have struggled in this series. In two games versus the Tigers, South Carolina is batting .158 (10/63), scored a total of four runs, and struck out 21 times.

On the flip side, top 15 Clemson is having struggles of their own on offense. The Tigers are batting .225 (14/62), scoring 10 runs, and striking out 27 strikeouts. The difference is Clemson has been able to capitalize with runners in scoring position, the Gamecocks have not.

Game three's first pitch is set for 5:00 pm (ET). Follow along as we give you live coverage of the series finale.

Live Scores:

First Inning:
Top:

Bottom:

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.