Live Scores: Gamecocks Take on Clemson in the Series Finale
South Carolina looks to avoid being swept for the first time this season as in-state rival Clemson comes into Founders Park for the series finale.
This series has not gone to plan so far for the Gamecocks. Coming into game one, South Carolina was undefeated and riding a nine game winning streak. Now coming into Sunday, the offense has gone cold and the Gamecocks are coming off back to back losses.
After a hot start to begin the season on offense, the Gamecocks bats have struggled in this series. In two games versus the Tigers, South Carolina is batting .158 (10/63), scored a total of four runs, and struck out 21 times.
On the flip side, top 15 Clemson is having struggles of their own on offense. The Tigers are batting .225 (14/62), scoring 10 runs, and striking out 27 strikeouts. The difference is Clemson has been able to capitalize with runners in scoring position, the Gamecocks have not.
Game three's first pitch is set for 5:00 pm (ET). Follow along as we give you live coverage of the series finale.
Live Scores:
First Inning:
Top:
Bottom:
