Live Scores: South Carolina Goes on the Road to Take on the Citadel
Coming off a 7-3 win over Davidson, the South Carolina Gamecocks are back in action against the Citadel Bulldogs in Charleston.
An offensive explosion was the story of Tuesday's win over Davidson. Henry Kaczmar had a great night at the plate. Kaczmar finished 2-2 on the evening with a home run, two RBIs, and walked twice. Woita and Hall also added two RBIs each on the evening.
The South Carolina pitching staff holds a 3.18 ERA with 142 strikeouts in 102 innings pitched after 12 games this season. Eight different Gamecocks have a win on the mound while Carolina has four saves in nine games in 2025. The pitching staff has been impressive for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina sends left hander Jarvis Evans to the mound to start Wednesday's game. Evans (1-0) has pitched 5.1 innings in 2025 with an 8.44 ERA and six strikeouts. The Citadel counters with lefty Fisher Paulsen. Paulsen (0-0) has pitched eight innings in 2025 with a 2.25 ERA and three strikeouts.
First pitch is set for 7:00 pm (ET) live on ESPN+. Follow along for live scores and updates throughout tonight's game.
Live Scores:
First Inning:
Top: Bulldogs trot lefty FIsher Paulsen to the mound to begin the game.
Bottom: Gamecocks hand the ball to Jarvis Evans to begin the bottom half of the first.
