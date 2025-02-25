Live Scores: South Carolina Set to Take on Gardner-Webb
The unbeaten (8-0) South Carolina Gamecocks return to Founders Park for a one game matchup against Gardner-Webb before heading on the road this weekend. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm (ET) live on SEC Network +.
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs are fresh off back to back wins over Mercyhurst to claim the series this past weekend. This will be the first of five games the Runnin' Bulldogs will play before returning home on March 7.
South Carolina sends junior left hander Jackson Soucie to the mound to start against Gardner-Webb. Soucie is coming off a start over Queens where he threw three innings, giving up only one hit, with two strikeouts. The Wabash Valley College transfer will look to build off his strong first start in a Gamecocks uniform.
Gardner-Webb counters with senior right hander Mason Manriquez. Manriquez has thrown six innings for the Runnin' Bulldogs giving up no runs, with 11 strikeouts.
South Carolina is 5-2 all time against Gardner-Webb, which includes three straight wins. The two programs faced off in 2024, where the Gamecocks came out of the game with a 7-1 win.
Live Scores:
First Inning:
Top: Jackson Soucie takes the mound for the Gamecocks.
Bottom: Mason Manriquez gets the ball for Gardner-Webb.
South Carolina vs Gardner-Webb:
- The Gamecocks and Runnin’ Bulldogs are set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch from Ray Tanner Field at Founders Park.
- Dave Weinstein and Grayson Greiner will be on the call for SEC Network +.
