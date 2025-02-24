NFL Scouting Combine - How to Watch Gamecocks Compete in Indy
The NFL Scouting Combine is set to begin on Thursday February 27 and fans can catch all of the action live on the NFL Network and NFL+. Whether you want to see all the best players workout, or your favorite South Carolina Gamecocks, here's everything you need to know about the Combine's schedule.
Beginning on Thursday, defensive linemen and linebackers will be at center stage starting at 3:00 pm (ET) with the eyes of the scouting world fixed right on them. South Carolina fans can expect to see Kyle Kennard, TJ Sanders, Tonka Hemingway, DeAndre Jules, Demtrius Knight Jr., and Bam Martin-Scott on the field trying to elevate their stock prior to April's Draft.
On Friday February 28, defensive backs and tight ends will have their time to shine at 3:00 pm (ET). Possibly the first Gamecock taken off the board, Nick Emmanwori, is set to compete in Friday's festivities alongside O'Donnell Fortune and Joshua Simon.
Saturday March 1 is when scouts will get a look at quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers at 1:00 pm (ET). The lone Gamecock set to test that day is running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders.
Finally on Sunday, the Combine comes to an end with the offensive lineman taking the field at 1:00 pm (ET). South Carolina's Torricelli Simpkins III will have his opportunity to show his skills on Sunday.
South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:
- Raheim Sanders, RB
- Joshua Simon, TE
- Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
- Tonka Hemingway, DL
- DeAndre Jules, DL
- Kyle Kennard, DL
- TJ Sanders, DL
- Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
- Bam Martin-Scott, LB
- Nick Emmanwori, DB
- O'Donnell Fortune, DB
Every year the NFL Scouting Combine is the biggest pre draft event of the offseason. Players will not only get tested, but the most importantpiece of the Combine is interviews with teams. The 11 former Gamecocks headed to Indy will have the opportunity to confirm or even out perform what is on tape, but also be able to impress coaches during the interview process.
You Might Also Like:
- UConn Surpases South Carolina In Women's Basektball Net Rankings
- Gamecocks Send Fifth-Most Players to NFL Combine, Tied for Second-Most in the SEC
- South Carolina Gamecocks Scattered On Top-100 Players List
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!