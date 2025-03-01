Live Scores: South Carolina Takes on Clemson in Game Two
South Carolina is looking to get back in the win column following their first loss of the season on Friday night on the road against Clemson.
Game two of the series is set for a netural site in Greenville, South Carolina. First Pitch is set for 1:30 pm (ET).
South Carolina will pitch Jake McCoy (So. LHP) 1-0, 3.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 4 BB, 17 SO. Clemson on the other hand is projected to pitch Ethan Darden (Jr. LHP) 1-0, 1.80 ERA, 10.0 IP, 4 BB, 9 SO.
South Carolina's Lineup heading into Game Two:
CF Nathan Hall
RF Dalton Mashore
1B Ethan Petry
LF Kennedy Jones
C Talmadge LeCroy
DH Max Kaufer
2B Nolan Nawrocki
SS Henry Kaczmar
3B KJ Scobey
SP Jake McCoy
First Inning: Both teams threaten with runners in scoring position, but no score through one
Top: South Carolina hands the ball off to Jake McCoy to start the bottom of the first. Listi gets a double down the right field line; advances to third on throwing error. Paino struck out swinging. Cannarella flies out to left which leads to a double play; Listi out at home. Gamecocks get out of a runner on third.
Bottom: Clemson sends left hander Ethan Darden to the mound to start. Hall doubled to left center. Mashore walked. Man on first and second for the Gamecocks with no outs. Petry walked; Hall to third; Mashore to second. Jones flies out to right field. LeCroy struck out swinging. Kaufer reached first on fielder's choice; Petry out at second.
Second Inning:
Top: Gaffney grounded out to third. Priest struck out swinging.
Bottom:
You Might Also Like:
- NFL GM Raves About Development Of LaNorris Sellers at South Carolina
- Everything That Was Said About South Carolina Gamecocks at The NFL Scouting Combine
- Former Gamecock Star Captain Munnerlyn Compares Nick Emmanwori to an NFL Legend
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!