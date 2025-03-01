Gamecock Digest

Live Scores: South Carolina Takes on Clemson in Game Two

Alex Joyce

South Carolina sophomore Nolan Nawrocki (8) bats against Clemson during the top of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025.
South Carolina sophomore Nolan Nawrocki (8) bats against Clemson during the top of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina is looking to get back in the win column following their first loss of the season on Friday night on the road against Clemson.

Game two of the series is set for a netural site in Greenville, South Carolina. First Pitch is set for 1:30 pm (ET).

South Carolina will pitch Jake McCoy (So. LHP) 1-0, 3.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 4 BB, 17 SO. Clemson on the other hand is projected to pitch Ethan Darden (Jr. LHP) 1-0, 1.80 ERA, 10.0 IP, 4 BB, 9 SO.

South Carolina's Lineup heading into Game Two:
CF Nathan Hall
RF Dalton Mashore
1B Ethan Petry
LF Kennedy Jones
C Talmadge LeCroy
DH Max Kaufer
2B Nolan Nawrocki
SS Henry Kaczmar
3B KJ Scobey


SP Jake McCoy

First Inning: Both teams threaten with runners in scoring position, but no score through one
Top: South Carolina hands the ball off to Jake McCoy to start the bottom of the first. Listi gets a double down the right field line; advances to third on throwing error. Paino struck out swinging. Cannarella flies out to left which leads to a double play; Listi out at home. Gamecocks get out of a runner on third.

Bottom: Clemson sends left hander Ethan Darden to the mound to start. Hall doubled to left center. Mashore walked. Man on first and second for the Gamecocks with no outs. Petry walked; Hall to third; Mashore to second. Jones flies out to right field. LeCroy struck out swinging. Kaufer reached first on fielder's choice; Petry out at second.

Second Inning:
Top: Gaffney grounded out to third. Priest struck out swinging.

Bottom:

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published |Modified
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.