Sania Feagin finds WNBA home with Los Angeles.

Mar 30, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sania Feagin (20) shoots between Duke Blue Devils forward Toby Fournier (35) and Duke Blue Devils forward Jadyn Donovan (4) at Legacy Arena. South Carolina defeated Duke 54-50 to advance to the Final Four. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
The Los Angeles Sparks selects former South Carolina Gamecocks' forward Sania Feagin with the 21st pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The 6-ffot-3 forward out of Ellenwood, Georgia is now heading from Columbia, South Carolina to Los Angeles. Feagin was a key contributor to two national championships (2022, 2024) and nearly a third during her time with the Gamecocks.

As a senior, Feagin averaged a careeer high in minutes played (772), points per game (8.1), free throw percentage (79 percent), rebounds (177), assists (50), blocks (58), and steals (29). She was a steady presence on both ends of the court for a Gamecocks' team who reached the national title game for the second year in a row.

Now Feagin heads to Los Angeles in hopes of carving out a key role for the team just like she did in Columbia. The Sparks are getting a two-way player who will be a good teammate in the locker room. Feagin marks the 10th first round selection for the Gamecocks since 2016.

