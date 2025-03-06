Major 2026 Gamecocks Target Set to Announce Commitment
Major 2026 offensive line target, Zyon Guiles, is set to make his commitment on March 21 between his top seven schools, which includes the South Carolina Gamecocks. Guiles has an official visit with the Gamecocks set for June 6.
The 6-foot-5 and 280 pound offensive line from Carvers Bay High School in Hemingway, South Carolina projects as a versatile piece at the next level. Currently listed as an offensive tackle, but has the ability to kick inside and play guard at the next level.
Guiles will choose between South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, and Clemson. Should he commit to the Gamecocks, he will be the sixth commitment in the 2026 class. Guiles would also join Anthony Baxter as the lone two offensive line commits of the class.
South Carolina's 2026 Commits:
IOL Anthony Baxter
TE Jamel Howse
EDGE Keenan Britt
CB Peyton Dyer
CB J'Zavien Currence
The Gamecocks signed two offensive tackles in the 2025 class. They would add three interior offensive linemen to replace veterans Vershon Lee, Kamaar Bell, and Torricelli Simpkins III. Building the offensive trenches will be a priority in the 2026 class.
