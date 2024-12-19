No. 2 South Carolina Cruises to Victory Over Charleston Southern
The second ranked South Carolina Gamecocks earn win number 11 on the season after defeating Charleston Southern by a score of 82-46.
Freshman forward Joyce Edwards came off the bench and led all Gamecocks in scoring with 20 points, adding in seven rebounds and two steals.
Veteran guards Te-Hina Paopao and Raven Johnson combined for 17 points, shooting 5/10 from the floor, adding in eight rebounds, two blocks, and five steals.
As a team South Carolina shot 46 percent from the field, over 33 percent from three, and nearly 83 percent from the free throw line. The Gamecocks outrebounded the Buccaneers 26-20 and only had 10 turnovers compared to Charleston Southern's 23 turnovers.
This win extends the Gamecocks winning streak to six games. South Carolina will play Wofford next on Sunday December 29.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gamecocks Updated Transfer Portal Tracker
- South Carolina to be Featured on Upcoming Netflix Docuseries
- Gamecocks Land Kentucky Transfer TE Jordan Dingle
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!