No. 2 South Carolina Cruises to Victory Over Charleston Southern

Alex Joyce

Dec 19, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) drives around Charleston Southern Buccaneers guard Alaina Nettles (15) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The second ranked South Carolina Gamecocks earn win number 11 on the season after defeating Charleston Southern by a score of 82-46.

Freshman forward Joyce Edwards came off the bench and led all Gamecocks in scoring with 20 points, adding in seven rebounds and two steals.

Veteran guards Te-Hina Paopao and Raven Johnson combined for 17 points, shooting 5/10 from the floor, adding in eight rebounds, two blocks, and five steals.

As a team South Carolina shot 46 percent from the field, over 33 percent from three, and nearly 83 percent from the free throw line. The Gamecocks outrebounded the Buccaneers 26-20 and only had 10 turnovers compared to Charleston Southern's 23 turnovers.

This win extends the Gamecocks winning streak to six games. South Carolina will play Wofford next on Sunday December 29.

