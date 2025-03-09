Offense Rules the Day in South Carolina's Series Clinching Win Over Morehead State
South Carolina has won its fourth consecutive game and clinched the series over Morehead State after defeating the Eagles 10-3 on Saturday afternoon.
If you're a fan of runs scored, this series has been for you. In two games so far, both the Eagles and Gamecocks have combined for 45 runs, 59 hits, 39 RBIs, and 5 home runs. The performance of the Gamecocks offense is what carried them to back to back wins over Morehead State.
Kennedy Jones has been a steady presence so far this series for South Carolina. After ending yesterday going 3-4 at the plate, Jones added another hit and a RBI to his stat line. Left fielder Evan Stone added a grand slam in the bottom of the second to give South Carolina the lead for good.
Infielder Jordan Carrion also had a great day at the plate. Carrion finished Saturday's matchup going 3-5 with one RBI and two doubles. The Gamecocks combined for 11 hits and two home runs on the day.
South Carolina handed the ball off to sophomore Jake McCoy for the start of game two against the Eagles. Coming into the game, McCoy was 1-1 on the year with a 3.00 ERA and struck out 29 batters. After four innings pitched, the star left hander gave up 5 runs, on six hits, and fanning nine Eagles batters.
What's up next for South Carolina? The Gamecocks will be looking to complete the series sweep on Sunday at 1:30 pm (ET) live on SEC Network +. Senior Dylan Eskew will take the mound for South Carolina in the series finale.
