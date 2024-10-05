Ole Miss Wins Big on the Road Against South Carolina
It wasn't pretty from the South Carolina Gamecocks offense. Despite the total yards and possession time looking good on the stat sheet, the offense couldn't find any rhythm throughout the contest. The defense played well, but Ole Miss was just too much offensively for the Gamecocks to stop continuously.
Let's start with the good. The Rebels came into Saturday's matchup scoring over 47 points per game and had one of the best passing attacks in the country. The South Carolina defense played well all game despite being put in precarious situations. Overall the Rebels mustered up over 400 yards of offense, but only score 27 points in the contest.
On the flip side, South Carolina's numbers offensively looked better in the box score than they actually were on the field. This is the worst offensive performance of the season from the Gamecocks and it cost them.
LaNorris Sellers ended the game 20/32 through the air for 162 yards and an interception. He added 55 yards on the ground with a fumble. Sellers' turnover totals are now up to seven on the season through four starts (5 fumbles and 2 interceptions). An issue the young QB will have to work through this season.
The Gamecocks are in search of a lot of answers coming off a bye week, but this Ole Miss game was the start of the meat of their schedule. Over the next two weeks they will travel to Alabama and Oklahoma before coming back to Williams-Brice Stadium on November 2 to play Texas A&M.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gamecocks Football: Keys to Victory Against Ole Miss
- Breaking; Four-Star WR Malik Clark Commits to South Carolina
- South Carolina vs Ole Miss Official Injury Report
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!