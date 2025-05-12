South Carolina Gamecocks Set to Host First Round of NCAA Softball Tournament
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to host the first round of the NCAA softball tournament.
The official seedings and host sites for the 2025 NCAA softball tournament have been revealed and the South Carolina Gamecocks will be hosting the first round in Columbia. The Gamecocks are grouped with Elon, North Florida and Virginia. They are listed as the eighth overall seed in the tournament.
The Gamecocks will play the winner of UCLA's region if they advance. That group consists of UCSB, Arizona State and San Diego State.
South Carolina finished the regular season with a 40-15 record and 12-11 in conference play. Them getting to host the first round of the tournament is a big deal considering they hold a 31-5 record at home this year.
Quincee Lilio and Karley Shelton have been leading the charge offensively for South Carolina this season. Lilio is batting .373 on the season with 28 RBI and 46 runs scored. Shelton on the other hand is batting .354 on the season with 41 RBI, four home runs and 53 runs. Arianna Rodi leads the team in home runs with 16 on the season.
Jori Heard has been dominating the pitching circle for the Gamecocks as she holds a 2.71 ERA, 103 strike outs and just 39 walks.
South Carolina's first game will be played on May 16th at 5:30 PM. Virginia and North Florida will play before them at 3:00 PM ET that same day.
