South Carolina vs UCLA - NCAA Softball Super Regional Schedule
A look at the schedule for South Carolina's Super Regional matchup against UCLA.
The South Carolina Gamecocks punched their ticket to the Super Regionals on Sunday after defeating North Florida on both Saturday and Sunday. Yesterday, the Gamecocks won in five innings by a final score of 8-0.
Now, the Gamecocks will host the UCLA Bruins for the Super Regional. The first game is set for Friday and first pitch is set for 1 PM ET. Saturday's game will also start at 1 PM ET and if Sunday's game is needed, they will announce the start time later. Friday's game will be available on ESPN 2 for fans to watch.
This is South Carolina's first super regional appearance since 2018 and just the third in progra histroy. The first was back in 2007. The Gamecocks made it to the regional round in both 2024 and 2023, and now first year head coach Ashley Chastain has lead the team to the second round of postseason play.
The UCLA Bruins are 52-10 on the season and were 17-5 in conference play. They defeated UC Santa Barbara in the first game of their regional round, beat San Diego State and then beat UC Santa Barbara again. Neither one of the three games went the full seven innings.
