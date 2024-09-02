Pair of South Carolina Gamecocks Earn SEC Players of the Week Following Win Over Old Dominion
The South Carolina Gamecocks found themselves in a dog fight against Old Dominion on Saturday in a game that saw them open as 21-point favorites. As the offense struggled all game long to get going, it was the Gamecocks defense led by Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart who secured the win over the Monarchs.
Entering the Saturday's game both Kennard and Stewart were expected to be heavily relied upon to get after the quarterback and did they ever. The Gamecocks star pass rush duo combined for 4 sacks on the evening including a big time fumble inside the 10-yard line.
Stewart played so well that he earned a 97.4 pass rush grade from PFF. The kicker there? That's the highest grade given in a single-game since 2020 for the Edge spot.
Every week the SEC releases their "players of the week" detailing which players were the most successful at each position. This week because the play of Kennard and Stewart was so spectacular, the SEC gave them both player of the week honors.
All offseason the talk around this defense has been hyped up as one of the best in the conference. If they clean up some plays, ODU scored twice on a blown coverage and scramble from the QB, this defense could wind up being one of the best in the nation.
South Carolina will need another great performance by this duo and an improvement on offense as they get ready to go on the road for the first time this year against Kentucky.
