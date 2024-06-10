Paul Mainieri Reportedly to South Carolina; What it Means
In a big update,Baseball America's, Teddy Cahill, according to sources, reported Monday afternoon that the Gamecocks are targeting LSU legendary coach, Paul Mainieri.
Mainieri has a laundry list of accomplishments as a head coach: four time national coach of the year (2000, 2008, 2009, and 2015), two time SEC coach of the year (2009 and 2015), four time SEC champion, six time SEC tournament champion, and one national title (2009).
What does this mean for the Gamecocks? For starters, they are getting on the game's top coaches from the past 20 years. Though medically retired in 2021, Mainieri still had his presence felt at Notre Dame and Miami over the last two years.
Mainieri brings his .659 winning percentage (1,505-777-8 overall) to the Gamecocks, but most importantly? His postseason success and leadership.
A national title winner, multi-time SEC Tournament and regular season champ, and deep runs into the college world series, this is the exact hire to make Gamecock fans and players excited about the direction of the program. The last time South Carolina won a SEC title was in 2011, which was also coming off back to back national titles. The Gamecocks found their way into the super regionals just one (2022) since 2019 and haven't won in the super regionals since 2012.
If Mainieri is officially announced after tomorrow's board of trustee's meeting, he will hit the ground running bringing South Carolina back to national relevancy.
