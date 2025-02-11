Possible Trade Destinations for Former Gamecock Deebo Samuel
San Francisco star receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade this offseason after an exit meeting with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan . With the 49ers set to listen to offers for their do-it-all playmaker, what destinations make the most since?
Samuel is entering the last year of his contract with a void year in 2026. He is due a 15.4 million dollar roster bonus on March 22, so the 49ers will likely try to move him before that date.
For a player that has struggled to stay healthy and is in the final year of his deal, the trade compensation for Samuel may be a couple day 3 picks. With that in mind, here are four possible destinations the former Gamecock star could land in 2025.
A Hometown Reunion: Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have seemingly found their answer at the quarterback postion, depending on how you view the end of the season for Bryce Young. If Young is to be the guy going forward, the Panthers have to surround him with talent to help him succeed. Enter Deebo Samuel, who grew up just over an hour away from the stadium.
Right now the Panthers wide receiver room has an aging Adam Thielen, and two second year players in Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Adding a player like Samuel would greatly boost the talent in that receiver room and provide a versatile weapon for Dave Canales' offense.
Desperate Need for Offensive Firepower: New England Patriots
Similar to the Panthers situation above, New England is in desperate need for weapons surrounding second year signal caller Drake Maye. Flushed with cash this offseason, the Patriots will likely go after several receivers in the free agency market or try the trade route with a guy like Samuel.
Newly hired offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could have a field day using Samuel on offense and give his young quarterback a true weapon moving forward. While adding Samuel shouldn't be the only move this offense makes, he would be a great step in the right direction.
Building Off an Impressive Run: Washington Commanders
It's safe to say the Washington Commanders nailed their first round pick a year ago in Jayden Daniels. The former Heisman Trophy winner took a franchise from the depths of the NFL abyss and carried them all the way to a NFC Championship game appearance in year one. Like the Patriots, Washington has a ton of money to spend and needs to capitalize this offseason.
Currently the Commanders have a much better receiver room than the two aformentioned destinations. The addition of Samuel as a pass catcher and runner could open up an already exciting Commanders offense.
Staying out West: Denver Broncos
Noticing a trend here? Each team is trying to build up around their young exciting quarterbacks, while having them on rookie deals. Broncos head coach Sean Payton has experience using a versatile weapon like Samuel during his time with the New Orleans Saints.
After being released from the Green Bay Packers in 2017, the Saints took a flyer on a young quarterback prospect from BYU named Taysom Hill. Payton learned early on the type of weapon at his disposal after Hill's rookie year with the team. Payton can use Samuel in a similar way as he was used in San Francisco and provide Nix with another high level weapon in this offense.
Honorable mentions: Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, and Los Angeles Chargers
You Might Also Like:
