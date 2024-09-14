QB Robby Ashford in at QB for the South Carolina Gamecocks to Open the Half
South Carolina was carrying all the momentum it seemed heading into halftime, until disaster struck late in the first half. South Carolina trying to take advantge of two timeouts late in the second quarter, starter LaNorris Sellers dropped back to pass on a third down and had his ankle rolled in a sack by LSU's Harold Perkins.
Fans were left wondering if their young QB would make his way back from the injury at the start of the second half. However, it was clear watching Sellers try to run on the sidelines, that he was not 100 percent.
After stopping LSU's offense on fourth down, backup Robby Ashford came in to take over for Sellers in the second. A three and out ensued before LSU took over on South Carolina's side of the field.
What remains to be seen is if Sellers can make his return or will Ashford have the opportunity to win this game for the Gamecocks.
