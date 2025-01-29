Raheim Sanders and Kyle Kennard Named to First Team Academic All-American
Edge Kyle Kennard and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders are named First Team Academic All-Americans for 2024 by the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced on Wednesday. Sanders and Kennard are the first Gamecocks to receive first team honors since Joe Reaves in 1991.
Kennard and Sanders both put the "student" in student-athlete achieving high levels of success both on the field and in the classroom. Sanders earned his degree recreation and sport management from the University of Arkansas before being a non-degree student at South Carolina, where he posted a 3.88 GPA.
The Gamecocks landed the former All-SEC running back in the transfer portal last offseason. The 6-foot and 230 pound back out of Rockledge, Florida carried the ball 183 times for 881 and 11 touchdowns, adding 316 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Kennard earned his degree in Services Management from South Carolina, where he posted a 3.64 GPA. Kennard transferred to Columbia after spending his previous four years in Atlanta with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kennard won the Nagurski Award which is given to the nation's best defender each year. He finished 2024 with 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
Sanders and Kennard were key players in helping the Gamecocks reach their best season since the Spurrier era with 9 wins in 2024. They leave Columbia with a last legacy of hard work both on and off the field.
SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS
2024: Raheim Sanders, RB (First Team)
2024: Kyle Kennard, DL (First Team)
2011: Dalton Wilson, FB (Second Team)
1991: Joe Reaves, LB (First Team)
1989: Mark Fryer, OL (Second Team)
1988: Mark Fryer, OL (First Team)
1987: Mark Fryer, OL (First Team)
1970: Don Brant, DE (Third Team)
