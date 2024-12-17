Raheim Sanders Is the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Raheim Sanders is named the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year by the College Sports Communicators in association with the Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl.
The former Arkansas Razorback joined South Carolina in 2024 after an injury riddled 2023 season. Now fully healthy, Raheim "Rocket" Sanders regained his 2022 All-SEC form. Sanders finished the regualr season with 183 carries for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 316 yards and two touchdowns receiving. Sanders' 11 rushing touchdowns ranked third in the SEC in 2024.
Here is how the Comeback Player of the Year is selected by the College Sports Communicators: "Since 2018, the Comeback Player of the Year Award has recognized college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness or other circumstances. At the conclusion of each season, in a vote by a panel of Associated Press college football writers and sports information directors, three college football student-athletes are honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners. They will be honored during an on-field ceremony at the 2024 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona."
Sanders was named a winner along with Utah State's Ike Larsen and Louisville's Tyler Shough.
