Malik Clark Commits to Florida State Over South Carolina Gamecocks

Fisher Brewer

Jul 15, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaking to the media at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports
The South Carolina Gamecocks continue to search for more names in the 2025 recruiting class but one of their targets announced his commitment elsewhere. Four-star wide receiver Malik Clark announced his commitment to Florida State on Thursday. He chose the Seminoles over North Carolina and South Carolina.

Clark is rated as a four-star prospect, the 224th-best player in the country, the 26th-best wide receiver and the second-best player in the state of South Carolina. Clark took official visits to North Carolina, Florida State, NC State and South Carolina in that order this summer. The Gamecocks appeared to be in a good position coming down to his commitment but ultimately he chose the Seminoles.

South Carolina currently has 19 total commits and a top-30 recruiting class this cycle following Clark's commitment to Florida State.

Here is the class as it currently stands:

