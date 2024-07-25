Malik Clark Commits to Florida State Over South Carolina Gamecocks
Malik Clark Commits to Florida State over the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks continue to search for more names in the 2025 recruiting class but one of their targets announced his commitment elsewhere. Four-star wide receiver Malik Clark announced his commitment to Florida State on Thursday. He chose the Seminoles over North Carolina and South Carolina.
Clark is rated as a four-star prospect, the 224th-best player in the country, the 26th-best wide receiver and the second-best player in the state of South Carolina. Clark took official visits to North Carolina, Florida State, NC State and South Carolina in that order this summer. The Gamecocks appeared to be in a good position coming down to his commitment but ultimately he chose the Seminoles.
South Carolina currently has 19 total commits and a top-30 recruiting class this cycle following Clark's commitment to Florida State.
Here is the class as it currently stands:
- Four-star tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- Four-star wide receiver Lex Cyrus
- Four-star wide receiver Brian Rowe
- Four-star defensive lineman Caleb Williams
- Three-star wide receiver Jayden Sellers
- Three-star athlete Jaquel Holman
- Three-star edge Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- Three-star edge Anthony Addison
- Three-star cornerback Christopher Hatfield
- Three-star linebacker AJ Holloway
- Three-star tight end Preston Douglas
- Three-star safety Demarcus Leach
- Three-star edge Jaiden Braker
- Three-star edge Taeshawn Alston
- Three-star QB Cutter Woods
- Three-star edge Jaquavious Dodd
- Three-star kicker Max Kelley
- Three-star linebacker Donovan Darden
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!