Recapping South Carolina's Hot Start to Summer Recruiting As July Approaches

The world of recruiting has been hot for South Carolina so far this summer, especially in the past week. For a class than stood at just 8 commits entering June, the Gamecocks now sit with 13 and have raced up the national rankings. Here is a recap of the month of June and where the Gamecocks may be looking to add in the coming weeks.

Iveon Lewis, Richmond, Virginia native, is the highest rated recruit Shane Beamer has added in June. The 6-foot-2 receiver is playable both inside and outside for Kendal Briles next year. Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, says Lewis passes the eye test for a Power Four wide receiver and has shown the ability to overwhelm opposing defensive backs. Wide receiver is a position group the team can afford to get better at and Lewis is a great piece to do just that.

Jackson Ross is the most recent addition as he committed on June 28. From right in there own backyard, Shane Beamer and his staff land a 6-foot-3 and 215 pound line backer that is an explosive athlete. Over his sophomore and junior season, Ross has averaged 118 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, double digit sacks, and multiple turnovers.

South Carolina was able to go into rival territory this past week and land Kelvin Millington out of Bogart, Georgia. The 6-foot-3 and 180+ pounder chose the Gamecocks over Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, and Georgia Tech. He brings elite size and great athleticism to the position and South Carolina has been known to develop defensive backs in recent years.

James Ross is the second player South Carolina has landed right here in Columbia. Ross is a a 6-foot-5 offensive tackle, who doubles as a star in track and field. Beamer won his services over Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and others.

Finally Clayton Lee is another offensive tackle the Gamecocks were able to land, this time out of the state of Florida. The 6-foot-7 and 290 pound tackle has the ideal size teams covet in the SEC. Randy Clements, South Carolina's new offensive line coach, has two players added this month that showed help sure up the offensive tackle depth for next season and beyond.

Names to Keep an Eye on

NEWS: South Pointe (SC) 4-star DL Seth Tillman is down to five schools with four OVs locked in.



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Read: https://t.co/S6geoAyghT pic.twitter.com/ncae17wQEy — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 13, 2026

South Carolina would like to add multiple running backs in this class, after failing to land a high school running back in each of the last two cycles. New running backs coach Stan Drayton was able to land four-star tailback Brayden Tyson back in May. Looking to add to that room here are a few names to keep an eye on: Caden Waye, Elijah Kimble, Caleb Mattison, Franklin Richardson, and Joel Bradford.

Dewey Young is a four-star offensive tackle prospect from Kalamazoo Central High School in Kalamazoo, Missouri. Young is a top 10 player in the state of Missouri and a top 300 recruit in the country. South Carolina is battling with Colorado, Vanderbilt, Purdue, and Georgia Tech in his recruitment.

Finally, four-star defensive lineman Seth Tillman is another name to watch. Tillman named the Gamecocks along with Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, and Kentucky. Defensive line coach Travian Robertson is the primary recruiter tasked with landing the great playmaker out of Rock Hill, South Carolina.