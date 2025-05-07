2026 WR Ryan Mosley Speaks on Relationship with South Carolina Gamecocks
Ryan Mosley, a 2026 wide receiver, speaks on his relationship and recruitment with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are working hard to add more names to their 2026 recruiting class. One prospects they are pursuing heavily is wide receiver Ryan Mosley out of the state of Georgia. South Carolina Gamecocks on SI had the opportunity to catch up with Mosley this week to talk about his relationship with the program.
What he likes about South Carolina:
"Aw man, I love Coach Beamer. He's built that program back up. You've seen last year where they went 9-4, so that's a very good record. I just love how they are building it back up. Coach [Mike] Furrey building back up the room, developing the room."
Mosley mentioned that he will not be taking a visit to Penn State anymore but does have visits lined up to Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Nebraska in that order.
The Gamecocks currently have five players committed to the 2026 class. Mosley would be another name the program would love to add to the mix as they have recruited Mosley as a top priority in the class. Last cycle they landed wide receivers Lex Cyrus and Malik Clark, so adding Mosley to the room would add even more depth to the roster.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: