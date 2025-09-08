Caden Ramsey Announces Commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks
Caden Ramsey, a 2026 tight end has announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Some positive news hit the timeline for the South Carolina Gamecocks on Monday as Caden Ramsey, a 2026 tight end, announced his commitment to the program.
Ramsey is rated as a three-star prospect, the 1,646th-best player in the country and the 28th-best player in the state of South Carolina, according to composite rankings. South Carolina was the only school in the SEC to extend an offer to Ramsey.
Ramsey becomes the 16th player to commit to the Gamecocks in the 2026 recruiting class. There are a few more months left before early national signing day rolls around and if the Gamecocks can continue to play like they have this season, they will like gain more attention from players in the class.
Ramsey joins Jamel Howse as the second tight end in the class. South Carolina is starting to add a group of weapons in the cycle to go along with quarterback Landon Duckworth, who is the headliner of the group.
The Gamecocks are set to play the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend at home for their first conference game of the season. After that, it will be a matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina 2026 Recruits:
IOL Darius Gray
QB Landon Duckworth
CB J'Zavien Currence
DL Aiden Harris
DL Noah Clark
ATH Sequel Patterson
OT Zyon Guiles
LB Andrew Harris
RB Amari Thomas
EDGE Keenan Britt
S Triston Lewis
TE Jamel Howse
CB KJ Johnson
CB Kosci Barnes
IOL Anthony Baxter
TE Caden Ramsey
