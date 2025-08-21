Darius Gray Set to Announce Commitment - Will it Be the South Carolina Gamecocks?
Darius Gray is set to announce his commitment. Will it be the South Carolina Gamecocks?
One of the top remaining targets in the 2026 recruiting class is set to make his decision on Friday August 22nd. Offensive lineman Darius Gray will deciding between LSU, Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio State. So will it be the Gamecocks?
Gray is rated a five-star prospect, the 30th-best player in the country, the second-best interior offensive lineman and the second-best player in the state of Virginia, according to composite rankings. Gray took a total of 10 official visits this summer with the Gamecocks being his most recent one.
The LSU Tigers looked like the team that was going to beat everyone out for Gray, but the Gamecocks have picked up some momentum. It seems like those will be the two programs he really decides between on Friday, with the Gamecocks holding a slight advantage.
With that said though, there is still time for any final moves to be made and college football fans have witnessed just how quickly things can change on the recruiting trail.
South Carolina currently has two offensive line commits in the 2026 recruiting class and would love to add Gray to that list.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
- Aiden Harris, DL
- Andrew Harris, LB
- KJ Johnson, DB
- Sequel Patterson, ATH
- Noah Clark, DL
- Landon Duckworth, QB
- Kamari Blair, OT
- Triston Lewis, S
- Kosci Barnes, CB
- Amari Thomas, RB
