Film Review: Elijah Griffin Projects As Immediate Impact Player

Projections are complex, especially when evaluating fourteen-year-olds. National scouts miss every year through no fault of their own, as some players slip through the cracks while others don't live up to expectations.

However, defensive lineman Elijah Griffin is as clean of an evaluation as it gets. Griffin hails from Savannah, Georgia, roughly two hours away from Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are closer to Griffin than the in-state Georgia Bulldogs, an advantage that may come into play down the line.

Griffin is only a high school sophomore but has drawn attention from major Power-5 programs. South Carolina has been active in his recruitment, hosting him on an unofficial visit against Charlotte.

Head coach Shane Beamer has emphasized chasing elite talents on the trail, something South Carolina struggled to do in previous regimes. Griffin fits that billing and may be one of the most impactful 2025 recruits when the dust settles.

What Does Griffin Bring?

If you were to create a defensive lineman in a laboratory, the result would look similar to Griffin. He measures 6-4 and 270 lbs. with above-average athleticism for his size. While he won't always be able to beat SEC tackles with speed and bend, his power at the point of attack is impressive.

Griffin played a three-technique, four-technique, and 4i for his high school as a freshman. Savannah Christian Prep preferred to line him up on the tackle's inside shoulder as a 4i, enabling him to work inside moves and affect the run game.

He needs to develop consistent pass-rush moves, but Griffin's IQ jumps off the screen. He consistently comes with a pass-rush plan and developed several counters after his freshman season.

Griffin will make his way onto the field as an impact run-defender; his body and power should only grow over time, clogging B-gaps on the national stage immediately. If he goes to the right program, Griffin can become an effective pass-rusher, but currently, he is a ball of clay.

South Carolina has publicly flirted with Griffin, and he has returned the favor on social media several times. There is still plenty of time left in his recruitment, but South Carolina may have taken an early lead here.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.