Four-Star TE Corbyn Fordham Includes Gamecocks in Top 10 Schools
Corbyn Fordham, a four-star tight end from Jacksonville, FL, has released his top 10 college choices, and the Gamecocks made the cut. Fordham, who boasts an impressive 6'4", 210-pound frame, is currently attending The Bolles School, renowned for producing football talents like Mac Jones, former Gamecock and current Los Angeles Charger Hayden Hurst, and current Gamecock tight end Connor Cox.
Fordham's list of top schools reflects his standing as a coveted recruit. In addition to South Carolina, his top 10 includes LSU, Ohio State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina, NC State, and Texas A&M. With over 25 offers, Fordham's decision will be closely watched by many.
During his sophomore year, Fordham demonstrated his prowess on the field with 37 receptions for 324 yards, averaging 8.8 yards per catch, and scoring 2 touchdowns. As he heads into his junior year, expectations are high for his continued development and performance.
Choosing South Carolina would align Fordham with a lineage of talented tight ends who have thrived in the Gamecocks' system. His current school, The Bolles School, has a rich history of producing top-tier football talent, making Fordham's connection to the Gamecocks even more intriguing.
As Fordham's recruitment process progresses, South Carolina fans should be eager to see if their team can secure this promising tight end.
