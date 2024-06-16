Gamecock Digest

Four-Star TE Corbyn Fordham Includes Gamecocks in Top 10 Schools

 Four-star tight end Corbyn Fordham, from Jacksonville, FL, names the Gamecocks among his top 10 college choices, alongside other top programs.

Fisher Brewer

Bolles' Corbyn Fordham (9) rushes for yards against Mandarin's Izzy Ratliff (8) during the second quarter of a high school football matchup Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Mandarin defeated Bolles 35-14.
Bolles' Corbyn Fordham (9) rushes for yards against Mandarin's Izzy Ratliff (8) during the second quarter of a high school football matchup Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Mandarin defeated Bolles 35-14. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA
Corbyn Fordham, a four-star tight end from Jacksonville, FL, has released his top 10 college choices, and the  Gamecocks made the cut. Fordham, who boasts an impressive 6'4", 210-pound frame, is currently attending The Bolles School, renowned for producing football talents like Mac Jones, former Gamecock and current Los Angeles Charger Hayden Hurst, and current Gamecock tight end Connor Cox.

Fordham's list of top schools reflects his standing as a coveted recruit. In addition to South Carolina, his top 10 includes LSU, Ohio State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina, NC State, and Texas A&M. With over 25 offers, Fordham's decision will be closely watched by many.

During his sophomore year, Fordham demonstrated his prowess on the field with 37 receptions for 324 yards, averaging 8.8 yards per catch, and scoring 2 touchdowns. As he heads into his junior year, expectations are high for his continued development and performance.

Bolles' Corbyn Fordham (84) fends off Ed White's Julian Holt (21) during the second quarter of a high school football scrimmage Friday, May 26, 2023 at Ed White High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bolles Bulldogs held off the Ed White Commanders 23-21.
Bolles' Corbyn Fordham (84) fends off Ed White's Julian Holt (21) during the second quarter of a high school football scrimmage Friday, May 26, 2023 at Ed White High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bolles Bulldogs held off the Ed White Commanders 23-21. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA

Choosing South Carolina would align Fordham with a lineage of talented tight ends who have thrived in the Gamecocks' system. His current school, The Bolles School, has a rich history of producing top-tier football talent, making Fordham's connection to the Gamecocks even more intriguing.

As Fordham's recruitment process progresses, South Carolina fans should  be eager to see if their team can secure this promising tight end.

