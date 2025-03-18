Highly Recruited Offensive Lineman Visits South Carolina Once Again
Darius Gray, a 2026 offensive lineman, was back visiting the South Carolina Gamecocks.
With spring practice approaching, Coach Shane Beamer’s time is becoming more and more valuable as his itinerary begins to fill. Despite a loaded calendar, Coach Beamer and his staff are still focusing on the never ending recruiting cycle.
Earlier this week, the Gamecocks were again visited by four-star interior offensive lineman, Darius Gray. The number three interior player in the class of 2026 is currently attending St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, VA. Gray has been one of South Carolina’s biggest targets and believes he will be a critical piece in creating a championship-competing program. Gray has been positively affected by his visits and seems to really enjoy what the program is building, stating
“The biggest takeaway for me is how they never changed. [A] Low-winning season the very first season to now scratch the surface, they [have] never changed as people and that’s the biggest takeaway for me… A good potential fit would be just the culture I’m coming in for. I already have the feeling [that] if I ever play for Coach Beamer, I will do everything I can to help the city and state win a National Championship, and that will only make me better to get closer to my goal!”
Gray also explained that his most recent visit went great and he thoroughly enjoys being around the staff and current players. While he has many other schools to visit including Penn State, LSU, and Auburn, the Gamecocks are the heavy favorites to land the star-studded lineman. Gray is set for an official visit to South Carolina on June 20th.
South Carolina Gamecocks 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, S
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Keenan Britt, Edge
- Peyton Dyer, CB
- Anthony Baxter, OL
