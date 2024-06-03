Inside the Official Visit: Taeshawn Alston
Taeshawn Alston, the three-star EDGE from Henderson, NC, is a force to be reckoned with on the field, and his official visit to South Carolina only solidified his potential impact for the Gamecocks. With his disruptive presence on defense, Alston's visit to Columbia was eagerly anticipated by both fans and coaching staff alike. In an exclusive interview with Gamecocks Digest, Alston shared insights into his visit and the impressions left by the South Carolina coaching staff.
When asked about his relationship with head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White, Alston emphasized the bond they share. "My relationship with Coach Beamer and Coach White is great," he stated. "It’s like a bond; if I need to ask something, they will be there for it." He revealed that the message from them during his visit was clear: "Have a good time, pay attention to everything, and it wouldn’t be no other school you wanna go to but South Carolina after this visit."
Reflecting on the standout aspects of his visit, Alston highlighted the opportunity to connect with current players and gain insight into what South Carolina football means to them. "Being with the players and learning from them—what South Carolina football means to them—it was just a connection," he explained. "I can relate to them on some stuff, and I feel like some of the things they do really fit my personality."
In comparing South Carolina to other schools he's visited, Alston pointed out the emphasis on player development and building strong relationships. "It’s the way that South Carolina moves in the recruiting process," he noted. "They want to develop the players the right way. It’s about family there; it’s about wanting to get to know each other and build that strong relationship."
Looking ahead, Alston expressed his intention to return to South Carolina for the annual recruit cookout, indicating his interest in further exploring the Gamecocks' program and culture. "I plan to return to South Carolina when they have the cookout for the recruits every year," he confirmed.
Alston's insights shed light on the appeal of South Carolina's football program and the genuine connections fostered within the team. As he continues to weigh his options, it's clear that the Gamecocks have left a lasting impression on this talented prospect.
The next steps in his recruitment process will consist of three more official visits to North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Rutgers. Just 4 official visits are on the books out of his top 6 schools, which also involved Georgia Tech and West Virginia. However, neither of these schools have anything official at this time. Many are high on the Gamecocks in this one. I have put in my own prediction (#Fishbomb) last week in favor of the Gamecocks.
