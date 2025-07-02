J'Zavien Currence Shuts Down Recruitment, Locked in With South Carolina
J'Zavien Currence has announced his recruitment is shut down and is locked in with the Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are off to a good start in the month of July as one of their top commits has announce he is shutting down his recruitment. J'Zavien Currence, a long time South Carolina commit is locked in with the Gamecocks.
He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 91st-best player in the country, the eighth best safety in the class and the number one player in the state of South Carolina, according to composite rankings. Currence did take a visit to Florida State earlier in the summer but the Seminoles couldn't sway him away from Columbia.
It's been a bit of a slow build so far for the Gamecocks but they recently picked up a commitment from Sequel Patterson. One of the top quarterbacks, Landon Duckworth, is also set to come off the board this month, and South Carolina appears to be in a good position there.
All signs point to Shane Beamer and his program having a massive July and things are already getting off to a good start with Currence staying locked in with the class. It will be interesting to see who else they add to class by the end of the month.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
- Aiden Harris, DL
- Andrew Harris, LB
- KJ Johnson, DB
- Sequel Patterson, ATH
