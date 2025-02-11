Gamecock Digest

Jared Curtis Lists Three Favorite Schools - Includes South Carolina Gamecocks

The number one quarterback in the nation Jared Curtis named his three favorite schools and included the South Carolina Gamecocks.

SI Staff Report

Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) celebrates his touchdown against Columbia Academy with Zane Crampton (14) during the third quarter of the Division II-A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) celebrates his touchdown against Columbia Academy with Zane Crampton (14) during the third quarter of the Division II-A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While early signing day is not for another ten months, the race to land Jared Curtis, the number QB in the class of 2026, is not waiting for anyone. Coveted by the entire country, the standout told On3 that “he really likes three schools; Georgia, Oregon, and South Carolina.

Despite his main recruiter Dowel Loggins taking the head coaching job at App State, South Carolina has surprisingly remained high on the five-star’s radar. Just a matter of weeks ago, Coach Beamer and offensive coordinator Mike Shula visited Curtis at his home in Nashville, TN, which he publicly said was a great visit. 

Despite decommitting from Georgia in November of 2024, the Bulldogs remain as the favorite to land Curtis. However, the Gamecocks have no plans of giving up their efforts to make Columbia, SC his next stop. Curtis is scheduled for an official on-campus visit on June 20th. The weekend will also host current commit CB Peyton Dyer, OL Darius Gray, and S Tamarion Watkins. Curtis is also scheduled for official visits with Georgia, Oregon, Auburn, and Alabama. 

While the Gamecocks are also heavily recruiting 2026 QB’s Landon Duckworth and Brady Smigiel, it is obvious Curtis will be their number one target and would be the catalyst to having a strong 2026 class. 

 Curtis is the 24/7 composite number two player in the upcoming class, as well as being a consensus top-ten player across all major recruiting sites.  

