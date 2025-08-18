Major Five-Star Target Will Be in Attendance for South Carolina's Week One Matchup
A major five-star target will be in attendance for South Carolina's week one matchup vs Virginia Tech.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are less than two weeks away from kicking off the 2025 college football season. They will face off against Virginia Tech in a neutral site matchup in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. The game just got a little bit bigger as a big name in the 2027 recruiting class will be in attendance.
Five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton will be in attendance for South Carolina's week one game, according to ON3's Chad Simmons. Guyton is rated as the second-best player in the country, the number one EDGE and the number one player in the state of Georgia for the 2027 class, accoridng to composite rankings.
Guyton recently announced his commitment to Texas Tech, but as one would expect, that didn't mean his recruitment was going to stop or slow down. Teams like South Carolina and Georgia were also in the mix for Guyton, and they will look to pry him away from the Red Raiders.
South Carolina has had a knack for landing high-profile recruits at EDGE. Former five-star Dylan Stewart is the most recent example, and the program also nabbed Kyle Kennard out of the transfer portal last offseason. They now hope to add Guyton to that list before he signs on the dotted line.
Texas Tech has not kept it a secret that they paid a premium price to land Guyton and other recruits in the past. That means if the Gamecocks want to flip the five-star recruit, it's going to take more than just impressing him during the week one matchup, but it's encouraging to know that Guyton is still taking time to consider the Gamecocks.
