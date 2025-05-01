Nolan Hay Announces Commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks
Nolan Hay an offensive lineman out of Incarnate Word has committed to South Carolina.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have earned another commitment out of the transfer portal as Nolan Hay, an offensive lineman from Incarnate Word, has announced his commitment to the Gamecocks.
He started his career at Houston Christian and then transferred to Incarnate Word. He played there for one season and was a vital piece to the offensive line there. Now he will continue his career with the Gamecocks. He was an unrated athlete coming out of high school from the state of Texas.
The Gamecocks have been hitting the portal hard this season. The Gamecocks have received multiple commitments from defensive line and EDGE players. Now they are bulking up at the offensive line.
Despite South Carolina's success on offense last season at the hands of quarterback LaNorris Sellers, the Gamecocks still had their fair share of offensive line issues. Hay is a potential name that could walk in and help plug up some of the holes.
Expectations are riding high for the Gamecocks as Sellers is projected to be potentially the best quarterback in all of college football. South Carolina has certainly been hitting the transfer portal like they expect to be successful this season and want to capitalize on the return of Sellers, who still has at least one more year before he can turn pro.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: