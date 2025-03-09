Rodney Dunham, 2026 EDGE, Down to Five Schools - Includes South Carolina
Rodney Dunham, a five-star EDGE in the 2026 class, has cut his list down to six schools.
The 2026 recruiting class is starting to heat up as prospects are scheduling their official visits for the summer and lining up their spring visits. One of the biggest names in the class, Rodney Dunham, cut his list down to five schools and the South Carolina Gamecocks made the cut.
Other schools that made the list were Georgia, Tennessee, Duke and Notre Dame.
Dunham is rated as a four-star prospect, the 33rd-best player in the country, the fourth-best EDGE in the class and the third-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to composite rankings. The Gamecocks were the first power four program to offer Dunham back in January of last year.
Ohio State, Alabama and Florida State were previously in contention for Dunham, according to a list released by him, but they have since been cut. The Gamecocks have a good recent history when it comes to EDGE players with the likes of Dylan Stewart and Kyle Kennard, and now they are looking to add Dunham to that list.
South Carolina Gamecocks 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, S
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Keenan Britt, Edge
- Peyton Dyer, CB
- Anthony Baxter, OL
