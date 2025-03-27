Ryan Mosley Announces Top Five Colleges - Includes South Carolina Gamecocks
Ryan Mosley, a 2026 wide receiver, has announced his top five schools and included the South Carolina Gamecocks.
As we get deeper into the calendar year, the 2026 recruiting class continues to heat up and one of the biggest names in the class has announced his top five schools. Ryan Mosley, a wide receiver in the upcoming class, said Nebraska, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina are his current top five.
Mosley is rated a four-star prospect, the 179th-best player in the country, the 28th-best wide receiver in the class and the 24th-best player in the state of Georgia. Mosley also has official visits lined up to Penn State, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Nebraska in that order.
The Georgia native just recently took an unofficial visit to South Carolina last week, so it appears that the Gamecocks are building a good relationship here. The Gamecocks currently do not have a wide receiver committed for the upcoming class, so adding Mosley to the group would be a massive addition for Shane Beamer and his staff.
South Carolina currently has six players committed to the 2026 class and the most recent commitment for the Gamecocks was offensive lineman Zyon Guiles.
South Carolina Gamecocks 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, S
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Keenan Britt, Edge
- Peyton Dyer, CB
- Anthony Baxter, OL
- Zyon Guiles, OL
