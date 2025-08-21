South Carolina Commit Kamari Blair Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
South Carolina offensive line commit Kamari Blair flips to Tennessee.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are hoping to add an offensive line commit to the 2026 class on Firday as Darius Blair is set to announce his decision, however, on Thursday the Gamecocks lost one of their current commits. Offensive tackle Kamari Blair announced he has flipped his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Blair is rated as a four-star prospect, the 294th-best player in the class, the 27th-best offensive tackle and the ninth-best player in the state of Tennessee, according to composite rankings. He had been committed to the Gamecocks since June 16th of this year.
South Carolina now has two offensive line commits in the 2026 class. Zyon Guiles and Anthony Baxter remain following the decommittment of Blair. However, as mentioned before, South Carolina has the opportunity to land Gray on Friday, who is a five-star prospect in the current class.
The Gamecocks are now down to 14 total players committed from this cycle. They have picked up some momentum on the trail over the last month, and they hope to pick it right back up this weekend following a decommitment from one of the class' top players.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
- Aiden Harris, DL
- Andrew Harris, LB
- KJ Johnson, DB
- Sequel Patterson, ATH
- Noah Clark, DL
- Landon Duckworth, QB
- Triston Lewis, S
- Kosci Barnes, CB
- Amari Thomas, RB
