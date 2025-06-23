South Carolina Gamecocks Need to Find Momentum on the Recruiting Trail
The South Carolina Gamecocks need to search for momentum on the recruiting trail.
The South Carolina Gamecocks currently have their eyes set on the 2025 college football season, but this is also a busy time for recruiting. Players in the 2026 class have been taking their official visits over the last few weeks, and many of them have announced their commitment.
As for the Gamecocks, they currently have eight commits in the class and have picked up three commitments since the start of June. For context, there are only two SEC programs that have fewer commits this cycle than South Carolina: Missouri and Kentucky.
Other teams in the conference have been stacking up. Georgia has 19 commits, Mississippi State has 23, Texas A&M has 19, Texas has 15 and Vanderbilt has 13.
South Carolina has been working on several big-time prospects in the class, most notably Landon Duckworth, a top-100 player in the class and one of the top quarterbacks in the country. However, it's starting to feel like the Gamecocks need a big month in July if they want to secure one of the top classes in the conference.
It should be noted that if the Gamecocks do land Duckworth, it will likely result in other players following suit. Typically, once a program has found its quarterback in a class, they are able to zero in on other prospects and start piecing together the rest of the class.
It's by no means something fans should be panicking over, but as the summer months wind down, it's definitely worth keeping an eye on.
