South Carolina Gamecocks Recruiting Target Sets Decision Date
Rodney Dunham, a 2026 EDGE, has announced a decision date.
With the 2026 recruiting cycle in full effect, players are announcing their final lists of potential schools, submitting official visits, and announcing dates of when they will be making the decision of which school they will continue their football career at. For the Gamecocks, one of their most coveted targets recently announced the date in which he will make his “final” decision and announce which school he is committing to.
Rodney Dunham, four-star EDGE from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC announced that he will be announcing his commitment decision on April 10. The 6-foot-4 blue chip prospect is being pursued by most of the top programs in the country and has been a wrecking ball in his high school career.
Gamecock outside linebacker and defensive end coach Sterling Lucas has been the main recruiter on the path to landing Dunham. Lucas was most notably responsible for the Gamecocks landing Dylan Stewart.
Dunham announced his final five teams are Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, Duke, and of course, South Carolina. The Irish seem to be the favorites to land the star EDGE. It is worth noting that he announced this date after taking a visit with the Irish, who he has an official visit with in June. He also has an official visit with the Gamecocks only two weeks before that date. If the Gamecocks are able to land Dunham, the already-impressive class will be much further ahead of schedule.
