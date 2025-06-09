South Carolina Lands Three Star DB Kejiaun Johnson
The Gamecocks continue to bolster their 2026 recruiting class after another successful official visit weekend. On Monday morning, South Carolina landed three-star safety Kejiaun Johnson. Johnson is a 6’2 and 175-pound safety for Woodlawn (AL). He finished with 27 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and a forced fumble.
It was a heated race between the Gamecocks and Ole Miss to land him. South Carolina was hosted him for an official visit on May 30th and made an impact on the young defensive playmaker. According to On3, Johnson is a three-star prospect, the No. 38 cornerback, and the No. 15 player in Alabama.
Johnson is the second defensive back commit in the 2026 class for the Gamecocks who added J’Zavien Currence last October. Last week South Carolina landed the Harris Twins from Weddington (NC) and has landed their third commitment in the past week.
South Carolina also received great news from On3 recruiting service as a top 15 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Here is more on that from South Carolina Gamecocks on SI reporter Alex Joyce.
“South Carolina's 2026 class currently sits as the 15th-best class in the cycle. With recruiting heating up over the summer, the Gamecocks are in prime position to land a top 10 class for the first time under head coach Shane Beamer.”
“Entering year five of the Beamer era in Columbia, South Carolina, the Gamecocks are poised for their best class since 2009, which finished at 13th in the country. If Beamer and company could hold onto to 15th ranking, it would be the best finish since 2012 (16th overall).”
The Gamecocks will turn their attention to trying to land Jackson (AL) standout quarterback Landon Duckworth.
