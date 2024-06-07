Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Predicted to Land 4-Star Offensive Lineman

Matt Peavy

South Carolina prospect Jaylen Gilchrist on his latest visit to the Gamecocks. / Photo - South Carolina Athletics
South Carolina football fans likely need some good news after top target Zayden Walker recently committed to SEC rival Georgia. They may have found what they’re looking for in a recent 247sports crystal ball prediction. On June 4, Tony Morrell predicted 4-star offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist to the Gamecocks. This prediction comes fresh off of Gilchrist’s official visit on May 31.

Gilchrist is a 6-foot-4 290-pound lineman out of Virginia Beach, Virginia. 247sports ranks Gilchrist as the number 3 overall player in Virginia and the 87th-ranked player in the country. If Shane Beamer and staff can get Gilchrist enrolled in the 2025 class, it’ll be one step closer to continued improvement from a miserable offensive line performance in 2023. Gilchrist currently does not have a commitment date set. The Gamecocks will need to continue to work in the 2025 class, seeing as though they only have 6 commits at the moment.

2025 South Carolina Commits:

Shamari Earls, 4-star CB
Caleb Williams, 4-star DL
Brian Rowe, 4-star WR
Jayden Sellers, 3-star WR
Anthony Addison, 3-star EDGE
Damarcus Leach, 3-star S

