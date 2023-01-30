Skip to main content

The Latest On Zavion Hardy

Defensive lineman Zavion Hardy was South Carolina's only high school commit that didn't sign in December. What's the latest on his recruitment?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In terms of high school recruiting, the past month and a half has been quite kind to Shane Beamer and the rest of the coaching staff for South Carolina's football team. In the past week, the Gamecocks held a successful junior day weekend. They both solidified and created relationships with multiple prospects from the 2024 recruiting class that holds offers from South Carolina.

In December, the Gamecocks saw most of their commitments officially sign their national letter of intent during the early window. They landed JUCO defensive tackle Elijah Davis in that stretch, held off Colorado's pursuit of Vicari Swain, and flipped Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers. 

One notable name that didn't sign with South Carolina during the early period was defensive lineman Zavion Hardy. According to Phil Kornblut of SportsTalk Media Network, he ran into an issue with the NCAA Clearinghouse but reiterated his commitment to the Gamecocks.

Since this development, there's been little discussion from Hardy or any recruiting analysts regarding his situation, leading to questions from fans regarding whether or not he would still be a part of South Carolina's recruiting class. On Friday night, Hardy posted on Twitter that he would sign on national signing day, which takes place next Wednesday. However, Phil Kornblut of SportsTalk Media Network pointed out that Hardy had removed his commitment status from his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

SportsTalk Media later reported that he will sign his letter of intent on Wednesday but that it likely won't be with the Gamecocks.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Zavion Hardy
Recruiting

The Latest On Zavion Hardy

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19840335
Basketball

Gamecocks Thwart Off Strong Effort From Tide To Remain Unbeaten

By Andrew Lyon
Deebo Samuel
Football

Conference Championship Sunday: Gamecocks In The NFL

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19885416
Football

Gamecocks Look To Advance To Super Bowl On Championship Sunday

By Andrew Lyon
GG Jackson
Basketball

Gamecocks Falter Late In Overtime Loss To Georgia

By Andrew Lyon
Aliyah Boston
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina at Alabama

By Andrew Lyon
Lamont Paris
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina at Georgia

By Andrew Lyon
Wendell Gregory
Recruiting

REACTION: Clayton White Gets Athletic Monster In Wendell Gregory

By Andrew Lyon
Jordan Watford
Basketball

South Carolina Visits Jordan Watford

By Fisher Brewer